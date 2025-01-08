Tulsa takes down UTSA, 82-77, on the road

Tyshawn Archie had 18 points in Tulsa’s 96-63 win over NAIA-member Southwestern Christian on Saturday night.
UConn Report on Rivals is reporting Tulsa will hire UConn's Brad Robbins as co-offensive coordinator and QB coach.
Tulsa has offered over 50 players in the transfer portal and recently signed 8 of them. Four of those have local ties.
A closer look at all the transfer portal players offered by the new Tulsa football coaching staff.
The new Tulsa football coaches have offered over 40 players in the transfer portal and picked up several commitments.
Tyshawn Archie had 18 points in Tulsa’s 96-63 win over NAIA-member Southwestern Christian on Saturday night.
UConn Report on Rivals is reporting Tulsa will hire UConn's Brad Robbins as co-offensive coordinator and QB coach.
Tulsa has offered over 50 players in the transfer portal and recently signed 8 of them. Four of those have local ties.