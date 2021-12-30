Tulsa tripped up by SMU

The best teams make their own breaks, and thus, are perceived to be good, and get even more breaks.

Tulsa has not reached the point of making its own breaks. TU couldn't capitalize on its many chances to finish off what could have been a wonderful comeback, and the result was a really disappointing 74-69 loss to hated rival SMU in front of a crowd of 2,614 at the Reynolds Center.

Tulsa (6-6, 0-1) almost overcame a 19-point second half deficit to SMU (10-3, 1-0), but couldn't come closer than within 3 points.

It was a demoralizing way to begin the conference season in a game Tulsa desperately needed to win to show it has a chance to be a force in the AAC. Teams really need to win these types of games at home.

"We had 42 points in the paint and we don't get into the one-and-one," said TU coach Frank Haith. "We just haven't been able to get to the free throw line all year. It's just frustrating to me. They get 22 points in the paint and they shoot 24 free throws. It's just terrible."

The Mustangs made 17 of 24 free throws, while Tulsa only shot 5 free throws, making 4. The first half where SMU led 43-33 showed a ridiculous disparity in free throws where SMU shot 16 free throws and Tulsa shot only one.

Haith's point was that when a team outscores another team 42-22 in the paint, the team that is being aggressive going to the bucket is likely to be treated kindly. Especially at home.

"42 points in the paint is pretty doggone good," Haith said. "I'd love to get 42 points in the paint every game. Usually that equates to getting to the free throw line."

With SMU predominantly shooting three-pointers, it would be expected that they wouldn't go to the line that often. SMU made 11 of 30 three-pointers (36.7 percent), while it took only 21 two-pointers, making 12 (57.1 percent).

By contrast, Tulsa made 5 of 13 three-pointers (38.5 percent), but 25 of 53 two-pointers (47.1 percent).

"Anyway, we had our chances," Haith said. "I'm not blaming the officials, because, even with all that said, if we make our layups, I think we still win."

The most frustrating missed "bunny" of all was when Sam Griffin, after making a terrific steal off of star SMU point guard Kendric Davis, raced down the court for an easy left-handed layup, with Tulsa trailing just 72-69.

But the layup didn't fall with 2:26 left, and instead of a 1-point game, Tulsa not only never got any closer, but failed to score on its final 7 possessions.

Including Griffin's missed layup, Tulsa had 6 possessions where it had a chance to either tie the game or trail by one with the score 72-69. Tulsa kept getting stops on defense, and SMU missed two front ends of one-and-one's, but the Golden Hurricane offense kept having bad possessions.

"We took some horrendous shots down the stretch," Haith said. "Our guys have got to play within our offense. We got back into the game by running offense."

After missing consecutive front ends of one-and-one's, SMU finally converted two free throws with 10.5 seconds left to take a 5-point lead, and then the game was essentially over.

The final insult to injury came with 3.6 seconds left when Jeriah Horne was whistled for a charging foul while driving to the basket. In the end, TU still couldn't get a foul call driving to the bucket.

When Tulsa was down 58-39 after giving up another wide open three-pointer at the 16:35 mark of the second half, TU was in danger of getting blown out. But there was no quit in the Golden Hurricane.

"We got stops," Haith said of what turned things around for TU. "They scored their first 6 shots of the second half, and we started playing good defense."

Tulsa went on a 12-0 run in just over the next three minutes after being down 19, and suddenly it was game-on. After that 19-point lead, SMU would score only 16 more points in the final 16-plus minutes.

Davis, who averaged 21.3 points per game, answered by scoring SMU's next 5 points. But the 5-foot-11 dynamo was held scoreless over the last 9:45. He finished with 26 points.

"We guarded him (Davis) better, and we converted on the other end," said Haith. "But it all started with our defense. Our defense was much better."

It took more than a half for Tulsa's defense to adjust without playing with who Haith calls his best defensive player - Curtis Haywood - who missed the game due to Covid protocol.

"I think we missed Curtis," Haith said. "Curtis is the guy who has been playing really good defense. He's an execution guy on offense. He rebounds.

"Next man up, that's the way it's going to be this year, based on protocols."

Griffin led Tulsa with 14 points, while Anthony Pritchard had 12 points (2 of 3 on three-pointers), and Darien Jackson had 11 points (5 of 6 from the field). Horne had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Perhaps the most interesting stats of the game were that Keyshawn Embery-Simpson and Reyu Idowu were plus 16 and plus 15 in the plus/minus ratio, respectively. Embery-Simpson had 5 points and 3 rebounds in 19 minutes, while the 6-9 Idowu had 8 points and 2 rebounds in 24 minutes before fouling out in the final seconds.

Tulsa went with a small lineup from the start, playing without a post player for much of the game. Although TU has played better recently with the small lineup, it clearly played better with Idowu in the game against SMU.

There were some heated exchanges between SMU and TU's players with about 5 minutes remaining in the game, and again after the game.

Tulsa's next game is scheduled for Tuesday night at Memphis.