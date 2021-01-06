InsideTulsaSports - Tulsa wins sixth straight with 61-51 victory over USF

TAMPA, Fla. — Brandon Rachal posted 15 points as Tulsa topped South Florida 61-51 on Wednesday.

"Our guys really competed hard. It is a great win for us," said Tulsa head coach Frank Haith. "I am so proud of our guys, because it is not an easy win here on the road. We got balanced scoring and had great production all the way around.

"We really did a good job of getting consecutive stops with our defense to begin the game and in the second half. Our defense was outstanding."

Elijah Joiner had 13 points and seven rebounds for Tulsa (7-3, 4-1 American Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth straight win. Austin Richie added 13 points, and Darien Jackson had 10 points.

Jamir Chaplin had 16 points for the Bulls (6-5, 2-3). Caleb Murphy and Xavier Castaneda each had 12 points.

South Florida scored a season-low 27 points in the second half.

Tulsa held USF to 32.7 percent from the field and just 13.6 percent from three.