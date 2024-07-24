TULSA, Okla. –– Beginning in 2024 and extending through the next eight years, Gateway First Bank is the new title sponsor of the Turnpike Classic, the longstanding football series between Tulsa and Oklahoma State.

The title sponsorship is a joint agreement with Golden Hurricane Sports Properties and Cowboy Sports Properties.

Gateway First Bank has built a strong presence within Oklahoma communities since its beginnings in 2000 and now stands as a statewide leader in providing banking and mortgage solutions to individuals and businesses throughout Oklahoma and beyond.

“We’re delighted to align ourselves with such a historic contest and two outstanding institutions right here in our home state of Oklahoma,” Scott Gesell, Gateway First Bank CEO said. “We look forward to bringing fans from across the state together for a great Oklahoma tradition in the Gateway First Bank Turnpike Classic.”

The Golden Hurricane and Cowboys are scheduled to face off every year from 2024-31 in a series that dates back to 1914. OSU holds a 44-27-5 all-time advantage in the series, set to continue Sept. 14 inside H.A. Chapman Stadium.

“There is a great shared history between Oklahoma State and Tulsa that extends over several generations. We’re thankful to Gateway First Bank for supporting the Turnpike Series as it continues into the future,” OSU Athletic Director Chad Weiberg said.

“We are thrilled to have Gateway First Bank as the title sponsor of the Turnpike Classic,” Tulsa Vice President & Director of Athletics Justin Moore said. “As a highly respected business in Tulsa and throughout Oklahoma, they will be a terrific partner for this historic in-state rivalry.”

Cowboy Sports Properties and Golden Hurricane Sports Properties, the locally based teams of Learfield – the media and technology company powering college sports – are the exclusive multimedia rights holders for Oklahoma State University Athletics and University of Tulsa Athletics, respectively, and handle all sponsorships and in-venue signage and advertising on behalf of the Cowboys and Golden Hurricane.