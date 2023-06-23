After an official visit to the Tulsa campus this week, 2023 guard Tyshawn Archie has committed to the Golden Hurricane over several other offers.

“I loved everything about it,” he told Inside Tulsa Sports. “The coaches were literally in the airport as soon as I stepped foot in Tulsa. They greeted me with nothing but genuine respect, and I like the coaching staff.”

The 6-foot-1 lefty is originally from Huntsville, Texas. Before his 7th-grade year, his family moved to Houston, where he played at C.E. King High School, but he transferred to SPIRE Academy in Ohio for his senior season in order to play against high-level competition and a national schedule.

“Physically, the weight room has helped me a lot, especially in terms of my jumping,” Archie told Pro Insight in February about his move to SPIRE. “The coaches have helped me out mentally, especially making adjustments on defense and making the right reads offensively.”

As a senior at SPIRE, Archie averaged 17.0 points, 4.5 assists and two steals. He had a game-high 30 points against Florida State University High School.

“We are excited that Tyshawn has decided to join our TU Family,” said Tulsa head coach Eric Konkol. “Tyshawn is an electric athlete with tremendous quickness, jumping ability, and ball skills. He is a clever playmaker that can score at three levels and find good shots for others.

"He has a strong feel for the game and has competed at a high level in high school during the season and the summer months.”

Archie was named a first-team Class 6A all-district selection in the state of Texas as a high school junior.

Last summer, Archie played on the Nike EYBL circuit with ProSkills, and his recruitment took off. He quickly earned offers from North Texas, St. Louis, San Jose State, Toledo, Rhode Island, VCU, Murray State, Kent State, Buffalo and UC-Santa Barbara.

As he began his journey at SPIRE Academy, Archie committed to James Madison and signed with JMU during the early signing period in November. But in May 2023, he received a release from his letter of intent and reopened his recruiting process.

Archie quickly picked up additional offers from Tulsa, Louisiana Tech and Florida International. He made an official visit to Tulsa from June 21 to June 22 and committed to TU.

An excellent athlete, Archie excels in the open floor and has great play-making ability.

"I feel like I’m a very dynamic point guard, comfortable playing in an up-tempo setting," he described. "My strengths are my playmaking abilities for myself and others, as well as my defensive instincts naturally."

While Archie makes the move to Tulsa soon, the Hurricane coaching staff will continue to fill out its roster for next season, as TU still has two open scholarships. Coaches are waiting for St. John’s transfer big man Mo Keita to make his decision after visiting TU, South Florida and Fordham.

Stay tuned to Inside Tulsa Sports for all the latest info on TU recruiting.