Coaching changes almost always cause ripples in a school's commitment list, and it was no different for Tulsa after TU decided to part ways with Philip Montgomery on November 27.

At the time, Tulsa had 10 commitments in the 2023 recruiting class. Shortly after the coaching change was announced, two prospects decommitted from TU -- Jaylen Moson and Ike Esonwune.

Moson, a defensive back from Kennesaw, Georgia, reopened his recruitment on November 28 and remains uncommitted. Esonwune, a linebacker from Manor, Texas, decommitted on December 11 and then committed to Oklahoma State on December 16.

Tulsa hired Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson as its new head coach on December 5. He is splitting time between TU and Ohio State, as he will help the Buckeyes through the College Football Playoff. Wilson has been able to do some recruiting for Tulsa, but not to the degree he would if he was already full time at TU.

With that said, Wilson has been active with current commitments, as well as local recruits.

Union defensive back Devin Robinson committed to Tulsa back on June 21. He took an official visit to Washington State after TU's coaching change, but Wilson talked Robinson into staying committed to Tulsa. He plans to sign with TU tomorrow, which is the first day of the early football signing period that runs through Friday.

Another Union player, athlete Grayson Tempest, picked up an offer from Wilson on December 13 and committed to TU six days later. He too will sign with Tulsa on Wednesday.

Wilson also recently offered Broken Arrow offensive lineman Jamison Mejia. The 6-foot-5 and 275 pound tackle had dinner with Wilson and Tulsa OL coach Steve Farmer on December 13. Mejia remains undecided and also holds offers from Tulane, South Florida, Navy, New Mexico State, Eastern Michigan and others.

The biggest recent recruiting news for TU fans was Oklahoma State transfer Braylin Presley's announcement that he had committed to Tulsa. The Bixby native credited Wilson for convincing him to return home to continue his college career.

Presley registered five receptions for 26 yards and one kickoff return for 19 yards as a true freshman last season at OSU. At Bixby, he accumulated 7,409 all-purpose yards and 102 total touchdowns in four years.

As for Tulsa's other commitments in the 2023 class, the staff of Inside Tulsa Sports has recently talked to each one, and below are summaries of where they stand with TU heading into the early signing period.