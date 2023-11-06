Could Cobe Williams and Keaston Willis go down as one of the great guard combinations in TU history, along with the likes of Steve Harris and Ricky Ross?

Although Tulsa will only get one year of Cobe and Keaston, it could be a really memorable one.

Fans have already gotten a glimpse of the explosive Williams. They will have to wait a couple more weeks or so to see Willis. But it will be worth the wait.

Williams (6-foot-0, 180-pounds) and Willis (6-3, 190) were a dynamic combo at Louisiana Tech for a season when second-year TU coach Eric Konkol was there. But both should be even better now.

"It's a tremendous feeling as a coach, personally, to have them choose to come to play for us again," Konkol said. "They are really good people. They are about all the right things. They're workers. We love being on this journey where we are trying to help them improve in their journey to what's next after college.

"As players, they are such good compliments. You have Cobe, who is very fast and quick twitch and very aggressive with the ball. He's developed into a very good shooter. That wasn't what he was known for coming out of high school. But he's worked really hard at that."

And Willis, from Sulphur Springs, Texas, who is recovering from a metatarsal fracture on his foot, should be ready to go soon. He is already back practicing his shooting, where he rarely misses.

"Keaston's a three-level scorer. A special three-point shooter in space," Konkol said. "They played so well together in that one year we had them both at Louisiana Tech. We love having them here. Their leadership and experience is something we are leaning heavily on.

"Keaston's a high, high level shooter and scorer. He's one of those guys that, every time he gets a clean look at a three, you just expect it to go in. He's earned the right to be that because he works really hard at it."

In their only year together at La. Tech under Konkol, Willis and Williams averaged 12.1 and 11.3 points, respectively, while the team went 24-10. Last season, Williams averaged 18.8 points and Willis averaged 12.4 points.

Williams and Willis didn't waste time after the season to go into the portal, and once in the portal, the Louisiana Tech roommates and fifth-year seniors quickly chose Tulsa.

"That was something we talked about," Willis said about coming to Tulsa. "And when the time came, when the season was over and we got into it really heavy, we realized coming here was the best decision for both of us.

"With our last year of eligibility, we really needed to go somewhere where we know how it’s going to go, what the coaches are about, all of those types of things. We both thought we molded best with Coach Konkol and the rest of the staff. That's kind of what we talked about and ultimately decided to do."

Williams echoed similar comments.

"My decision was, it was my last year, I know (Konkol)," Williams said. "I really wanted to follow him after he left La. Tech the first time, but I wound up staying. We got a coach (Talvin Hester) at La. Tech, he recruited me at La. Tech. He ended up leaving after my sophomore year, but he came back. That's why I stayed.

"I feel like I need to win."

Willis expanded on Konkol's influence on him.

"There are so many qualities he has," Willis said of Konkol. "Overall, just a good man you feel comfortable with. You just have that natural, comfortable feeling when you're around him. He always does things the right way. He preaches attitude and effort. As long as you give him those things, he'll treat you how you want to be treated.

"I love playing for him. Just the relationship we've built over the years."

Louisiana Tech's 2022-2023 season soured as the year went on, as La. Tech finished 5-18, 7-13 in Conference USA. Williams played in 23 of the 33 games, missing the last part of the season for what he called, "personal reasons." The team went into a tailspin without Williams.

With the La. Tech players not jiving with the new coach, it makes sense for Williams and Willis to play for the coach they like, and one they have won with.

For Williams, his journey has been one of constant improvement. He was good coming out of Dallas Kimball HS, averaging 4.3 points as a freshman, and 8.6 as a sophomore.

He was a first-team all-conference defensive selection in 2022 under Konkol. And he gets better and better as a dynamic, lightning-quick point guard.

"Really, every year my confidence increases," Williams said. "In high school, I used to score the ball a lot. As I got to college, I really just had to learn what worked on the court.

"My shot has gotten a whole lot better. My coaches worked with me on my form - used to have my thumb on the ball. My defense has improved over the years. Basically, just using proper technique, and experience."

Willis is obviously impressed with Williams.

"Cobe is explosive and is a complete player," Willis said. "It is fun to have him as a teammate."

Williams sounded off on the strengths of Willis as well.

"Keaston has put in the work. He's locked in. He's strong," Williams said. "He can get in the paint and finish at a high level. He can shoot mid-range. He can jump, too. He can get up there."

Willis originally transferred from Incarnate Word, where he played his first two seasons, to Louisiana Tech. Willis was the Southland Conference Freshmen of the Year when he averaged 13.3 points. He upped that to 19 points per game as a sophomore.

But his Incarnate Word teams finished 9-22, and 8-14.

"My goal has been to play professionally," Willis said. "I talked to a couple guys who are in the higher ranks, and they told me a few things. They said it was very evident I was a talented player, but they said they wanted to see me go somewhere and play on a winning level. They wanted to see that and see that I could produce at a winning level.

"Ultimately I decided to go where I knew I could win and be a very big part of the team. That led to Coach Konkol at Louisiana Tech."

Willis made 93 three-pointers last season, shooting at a 38 percent clip. He averaged 3.5 rebounds. Williams shot 34.4 percent from three-point range last season, where he averaged 3.5 rebounds and 2 assists. He has career averages of 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Both Williams and Willis can shoot free throws as well, shooting at 80 and 78 percent, respectively.

When asked about his strengths, Willis mentioned his shooting, but not only his shooting.

"My number one gift is probably shooting the three ball," Willis said. "But I can definitely score on all three levels. I was just naturally born to score. But I'm also a team player, and I like to play the right way. I'm a player on the court who kind of calms things down and doesn't panic. I can't be sped up. I'm a team led player who wants to win.

"It's all about playing the right way and going with what the defense gives you. But some people have a knack for scoring, they can just see things that others can't see. It's a talent that is just blessed with you."

So don't expect Willis to force a lot of shots. But he can defend as well.

"I'm a pretty good defender. At the beginning of my career, I wasn't," Willis said. "I will admit I wasn't the best defender. But moving up in the ranks, transferring to Louisiana Tech, there's more competition. To be on the court you have to be able to guard. Each year I've developed to be able to guard. Now I feel like in the American, I can guard some of the best players."

With an almost brand-new team, Tulsa is going to need to jell quickly. Both Williams and Willis believe that is already happening.

"It's been a joy to see what everyone can do," said Williams of his new teammates.

Willis said his new teammates have bought into Konkol's emphasis on tough, man-to-man defense.

"We have a team that is really long. We have long arms. A lot bigger guys," Willis said. "He (Konkol) preaches playing with effort, playing with heart, playing with the right attitude. He really emphasizes the defensive end.

"He always says, 'we'll score more if we play better on defense.' So, if you play harder on defense, offense will be a lot easier. That's just what he preaches, and that's what we plan to execute."

Whether Cobe and Keaston can rival Steve and Ricky's 1983 and 1984 seasons is yet to be seen, where Harris and Ross combined to average 37 and 38.2 points, respectively, in those two seasons.

But if Cobe and Keaston are even close in production levels to the TU legends, watch out, AAC.