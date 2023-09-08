Is it Cardell Williams or Braylon Braxton this week? And for the rest of the season?

It is a mystery waiting to be solved.

Tulsa coach Kevin Wilson sounded off on the subject, but didn't provide any certainty.

Maybe he knows? Maybe he doesn't?

Even if Wilson knows who will start, it is smart for him not to tip his hand. Tulsa will need every advantage it has when it plays at No. 8 Washington at Husky Stadium Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m.

"This week we are playing a team that has a very athletic front. They put a lot of pressure on the quarterback. Great defensive ends. They'll bring some pressure," Wilson said. "At the end of the week, can he (Braxton) really move and be functional?

"He (Braxton) is still our starter, although Cardell came in and played well. Braylon will still be the starter. I expect Cardell to play. I'm proud of Cardell and the way he played."

Basically, Wilson is saying that Braxton still has his position as the starting quarterback. And Braxton will start against the Huskies if he is healthy enough to play.

But even if Braxton starts, he intends to play Williams as well. And if Braxton starts and he just isn't getting it done, bad ankle or no, Wilson won't hesitate to put Williams in.

If Wilson feels Braxton is not physically ready to play, he's not going to throw him to the wolves, or in this case, the Huskies, especially because of Washington's potent pass rush.

Leading the way for that Washington pass rush is Bralen Trice, who had 9 sacks and 12 tackles for loss last season. At 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, Trice can move.

Tulsa's fans easily remember TU's quarterback last season, Davis Brin, trying to play on a bad ankle against good pass rushes. It wasn't pretty.

Williams had a terrific performance last week where he went 9 of 9 in the first half with three touchdown passes and a TD run, and finished 13 of 14 for 233 yards.

Although it is concerning that Williams has no college experience other than last week, his arm strength, poise, and athletic ability are things that make him Tulsa's likely quarterback against Washington. Especially with Braxton having issues with his ankle.

And if Williams plays really well against Washington, is it quarterback controversy time? It would be tough to bench a quarterback who is doing really well.

Regardless of who is the Tulsa QB, one thing is certain. Washington (1-0) is loaded, led by legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate Michael Penix, who finished 8th in the Heisman voting last season while leading the Huskies to an 11-2 record in 2022. Penix is considered by most to be a top two or three Heisman candidates this season.

The sixth-year lefty is an Indiana transfer who is in his second year at Washington. Penix can run, but doesn't run a lot. He has a laser arm that is accurate. He is incredibly productive.

Penix is coming off a season where he threw for 4,641 yards and 31 TDs, with only 8 interceptions, and had a 65.3 completion percentage. Against Boise State last Saturday, Penix completed 29 of 40 (72.5 percent) for 450 yards, with 5 touchdowns and no interceptions in Washington's 56-19 win.

"They may be better than advertised," Wilson said of the Huskies. "He's one of the premier, top 4 or 5 quarterbacks in the nation."