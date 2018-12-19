Tulsa Football had 11 commitments as the early signing period began on December 19. The early period runs through December 21, and the regular signing period begins February 6, 2019.

As expected, Tulsa signed nine of its 11 commitments during the early period. Beaumont (TX) West Brook safety Drew Rawls, who committed to the Hurricane in August, will wait until February, as he wants to first make his official visit to TU. He has been unable to fit a visit in this fall due to his team’s state championship run. Memphis-area linebacker Dorian Hopkins, who made an unofficial visit to TU last week, will also not be a part of the early signing.

By 10 am, Tulsa had received seven letters of intent, including Union DL Darrias Murdock, LB Bershard Glaspie, OL Jeremy Jones, RB Chris Lovick, junior college DB Mike Garrett Jr., WR Trey Collier and WR La’Darrion Florez.

Just after lunch, 3-star Killeen (TX) DE RaQuan Thompson sent in his letter of intent, and around 3 pm, 3-star Edison OL Chester Baah had officially signed.

Two other undecided prospects were possibilities for the Golden Hurricane during the early period. TU coaches offered Lufkin (TX) tight end and defensive end Breylon Garcia on Monday night, but he signed with Nevada on Wednesday morning. Tulsa had a recent in-home visit with Tulsa Washington running back Thomas Grayson, but he will likely wait until February to sign.

Grayson, who was previously committed to Nebraska, also has offers from Houston, Texas Tech, Syracuse, Tennessee, Iowa State and others.



Tulsa will have about six weeks to fill out its 2019 class before the regular signing period in February, and they will likely add another three to six recruits. As always, stay tuned to Inside Tulsa Sports as we provide continuous updates throughout the recruiting cycle.

