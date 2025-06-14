Green picks TU over offers from Houston, Cal, Boston College

It was another strong week for Tulsa football recruiting, including the commitment of speedy wide receiver Xavier Green from The Colony, Texas, as he picked the Hurricane over offers from Houston, Cal, Boston College, Memphis, North Texas, Rice, Colorado State, San Diego State and others.

“I really loved the honesty and genuine love I got from the (coaching) staff,” he told Inside Tulsa Sports. “You feel the vibe of all the players and coaches who believe they’re doing something special, and I believe in it too just as much as the coaches believe in me to help make it happen.”

Green also noted a strong relationship with Tulsa receivers coach Ryan Switzer.

“From day one, Coach Switz has been recruiting me and showed his belief in me,” he explained. “We’ve built a bond that’s like family, and I can’t wait to compete and give myself an opportunity to play early.

“I’ve got a lot of love for them and you can definitely tell it’s a mutual connection. They’ve got a vision for me, and they trust in my ability to help effect their program.”

Green was on the Tulsa campus last weekend for an official visit.

“Tulsa was great. I loved it,” he said. “Being able to see the culture that’s being built by the staff is amazing. They have everything that’s needed to be successful.