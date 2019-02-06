Below is a look at the prospects signed by Tulsa Football during both the early December signing period and the regular signing period on February 6. National Signing Day is often full of surprises, but TU's was fairly drama free.

The Hurricane did have to wait until after 1 pm to get the letter of intent from 3-star junior college tight end Denzel Carter, which caused some tense moments due to Carter receiving an offer from UCLA on Wednesday morning..

For a look back at all the info leading up to National Signing Day, check out our Tulsa Football Signing Day Primer and our Live NSD Update thread. Stay tuned for our full Signing Day Recap coming soon!