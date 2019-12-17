As the authority on Tulsa football recruiting for almost 20 years, Inside Tulsa Sports is preparing Golden Hurricane fans for yet another signing day.

The early signing period for the class of 2020 begins on Wednesday, December 18, and TU currently has 17 commitments from high school and junior college prospects. Tulsa should sign the majority of those this week, but one told us he could wait until February to sign his letter of intent. The Hurricane is also waiting for a few recent official visitors to make their college choice.

The regular signing period takes place on February 5, when TU expects to add a few additional pieces. However, with the recent addition of the early signing period, the majority of prospects have chosen to sign in December.

Below is a detailed look at Tulsa's 2020 recruiting class. Click on a prospect to be taken to full page bios with highlight videos.