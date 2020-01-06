With a month to go in the 2020 recruiting cycle, Tulsa Football still expects several additions, including at least three Division-1 transfers. The Hurricane has extended a few new offers over the past two weeks, and several recruits will enroll at mid-term this month. Classes begin on January 13 for the spring semester at TU, and a few of Tulsa's early signees will hit campus then. The Hurricane should also welcome a few D-1 transfers at that time, and possibly an additional junior college transfer. TU is also still recruiting a few high school targets for the regular signing period that begins on February 5. Below is a look at the prospects and D-1 transfers that are still in the mix with TU.

NEO defensive end Bryce Alonso picked up an offer from Tulsa on January 3. He attended Bishop Kelley High School in Tulsa before spending two seasons with the Golden Norse. As a sophomore this season, he totaled 35 tackles, five sacks and five tackles for loss. Alonso has applied for admission to TU and told us, "I’m eligible to transfer at mid-term, and I plan on going [to Tulsa]." He can sign a letter of intent with TU during the current mid-year junior college transfer period that ends on January 15.

Despite racking up impressive numbers, Spring (TX) Klein Collins running back Braelon Bridges has somehow flown under the radar. He picked up several lower division offers, and Houston offered a preferred walk-on spot last month, but Tulsa was the first D-1 school to extend a full scholarship offer on December 18. Bridges amassed 2,094 yards and 24 touchdowns on 273 carries as a senior, averaging 7.7 yards per rush. He also caught 15 passes for 216 yards. He recently told Inside Tulsa Sports that he plans to visit TU later this month.

Little Rock (AR) Robinson linebacker JT Towers had an outstanding senior season, helping his team to a state title. He registered 171 tackles (105 solo), 47 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and five forced fumbles. Tulsa offered Towers on December 2, and he also has six other offers, including Navy, Army and Louisiana-Monroe. Towers currently has official visits set with Army (Jan 10), Navy (Jan 24) and Arkansas (Jan 31).

DIVISION-1 TRANSFERS

Like most college coaching staffs, Tulsa monitors the transfer portal and is using it to bring in some solid talent. Commitments from D-1 transfers are non-binding, and they are not official until the player attends class. Tulsa's first day of class for the spring semester is January 13. Below are three D-1 transfers that have committed to Tulsa.