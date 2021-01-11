InsideTulsaSports - 2021 Tulsa Recruiting Update: Defensive Line

Tulsa has had an interesting recruiting cycle when it comes to defensive line, and the Hurricane is still looking to find a commitment or two at that position group.

TU had an early commitment in April of 2020 from Wagoner defensive end Isaac Smith. However, in October, Texas Tech extended an offer, and Smith switched his commitment to the Red Raiders on October 27. He ended up signing with Tech in the early December signing period.

Tulsa extended late offers to two junior college prospects just before the start of the juco mid-year transfer window but came up empty. East Los Angeles College defensive end Chace Davis stuck with his early pledge to Nevada, and Trinity Valley College DT Rasheed Lyles signed with Jackson State.

With just under a month before the regular signing period in February, TU continues to recruit a number of defensive line prospects, including Tulsa (OK) Holland Hall's Owen Ostroski -- son of former Tulsa All-American and Buffalo Bills OL Jerry Ostroski.

Below is a look at the prospects with recent interest from TU coaches.