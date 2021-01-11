InsideTulsaSports - 2021 Tulsa Recruiting Update: Defensive Line

2021 Tulsa Recruiting Update: Defensive Line
Tulsa has had an interesting recruiting cycle when it comes to defensive line, and the Hurricane is still looking to find a commitment or two at that position group.
TU had an early commitment in April of 2020 from Wagoner defensive end Isaac Smith. However, in October, Texas Tech extended an offer, and Smith switched his commitment to the Red Raiders on October 27. He ended up signing with Tech in the early December signing period.
Tulsa extended late offers to two junior college prospects just before the start of the juco mid-year transfer window but came up empty. East Los Angeles College defensive end Chace Davis stuck with his early pledge to Nevada, and Trinity Valley College DT Rasheed Lyles signed with Jackson State.
With just under a month before the regular signing period in February, TU continues to recruit a number of defensive line prospects, including Tulsa (OK) Holland Hall's Owen Ostroski -- son of former Tulsa All-American and Buffalo Bills OL Jerry Ostroski.
Below is a look at the prospects with recent interest from TU coaches.
DEFENSIVE LINE TARGETS
Ostroski appears to be the top DL target for Tulsa at the moment. As mentioned above, he is a legacy recruit, as his father is a member of TU's Athletic Hall of Fame. Jerry Ostroski was an All-American offensive lineman at Tulsa before a lengthy pro career with the Buffalo Bills.
Owen possesses many of the traits that made his father great. He's strong as an ox with an incredible work ethic, and he plays with serious aggression from whistle to whistle. As a senior, Ostroski led Holland Hall to a 12-0 record and a state title. He totaled 94 tackles, 41 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, 41 QB hurries, five forced fumbles, three blocked punts and one fumble recovery.
Interestingly, it took Tulsa until October 25, 2020, to offer a scholarship to Ostroski, which was a month after he had committed to Army over offers from Hawaii, Navy, New Mexico, Penn, Princeton and others. Once TU offered, the coaching staff became aggressive in their pursuit of the younger Ostroski.
Last week, Ostroski decommitted from Army after his main recruiting coach left the Black Knights for a job at Illinois. TU should be in a good position at this point, but anything could happen over the next few weeks.
