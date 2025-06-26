2027 Local Prospect Watch: Owasso QB Drew Frankenfield

It was another strong week for Tulsa football recruiting, including the commitment of speedy wideout Xavier Green.
Tulsa picked up a couple new commitments on Friday, including Katy (TX) Cypress Lakes receiver Courtney “CJ” Lewis.
Tulsa men's basketball has added eight transfers and a JUCO player so far this offseason.
Tulsa is hosting six official football visitors from the 2026 class this weekend, including four current TU commits.
NEO A&M linebacker Aaron Edwards has trimmed his list to two schools, including Tulsa, and will make a decision soon.
It was another strong week for Tulsa football recruiting, including the commitment of speedy wideout Xavier Green.
Tulsa picked up a couple new commitments on Friday, including Katy (TX) Cypress Lakes receiver Courtney “CJ” Lewis.
Tulsa men's basketball has added eight transfers and a JUCO player so far this offseason.