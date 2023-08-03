Tulsa offered Tyler (TX) cornerback Zach Williams in May and has made the 3-star prospect a priority ever since. The 6-foot-1 and 175-pounder had an unofficial visit to Tulsa at the end of July and came away impressed.

“The unofficial visit was a blast,” he told Inside Tulsa Sports. “Me and Coach (Michael) Hunter really connected when I was on campus. I heard and saw a lot of things that made me smile on this trip, and I plan on taking an official soon. The campus is beautiful, and the football facilities are great.”

Williams says the official visit will likely be scheduled for September. Until then, he will continue to develop his relationship with Tulsa coaches.

“They are great. I really believe there’s a connection between me and the (Tulsa) coaching staff,” he said.

Aside from Tulsa, Williams also received scholarship offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Colorado, Memphis, Nevada, Yale and others.

“The thing that I’m looking for in college is a great education,” he explained. “I would like to major in architecture and engineering. And for the football part, I’m looking for a family environment where I can explore and excel my abilities.”