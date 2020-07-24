3-star LB building relationship with Tulsa coaches
Rejhan Tatum burst onto the recruiting scene after an impressive junior year campaign for Del City (OK) High School as he helped the Eagles go 9-3 with an appearance in the playoffs. Tatum racked u...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news