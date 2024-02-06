3-star Trotwood (OH) Madison quarterback Tim Carpenter committed to Tulsa on January 17. The former Indiana commit plans to sign with TU on February 7, bolstering an already impressive 2024 class for the Golden Hurricane.

“I already had a good relationship with Coach (Kevin) Wilson, and I built a great relationship with Coach (Steve) Spurrier, Jr.,” Carpenter told Inside Tulsa Sports. “The style of offense they play is built for guys like me. Coach Wilson has coached and put a lot of great guys into the NFL. The official visit (to Tulsa) was just the icing on the cake.

“I can’t wait to play for them, learn and grow as a man and football player. The future is bright.”

The 6-foot-4 and 200-pounder is one of the top prospects in Ohio and was named first-team All-Southwest District quarterback as a senior. He originally committed to Indiana, but a coaching change caused him to reopen his recruitment.

Wilson was already familiar with Carpenter from his time recruiting the Miami Valley in Ohio as the offensive coordinator for Ohio State from 2017 to 2022. Tulsa offered Carpenter a scholarship in late December and then hosted him for an official visit in January.

“The (Tulsa) facilities are beautiful, and the campus is amazing,” Carpenter said.

A three-year starter, Carpenter led Trotwood-Madison to a 9-3 season in 2023, falling in the regional quarterfinals.

“I lead my guys, and when I get on the field, I’m willing to do anything to win,” he said. “I’m able to extend plays with my legs.”