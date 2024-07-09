3-star running back Chase Garnett has been a high-priority recruiting target for Tulsa, and he plans to announce his college choice on July 12 at 5 pm. The Argyle (TX) Liberty Christian product says that Tulsa remains in his top five after a round of official visits in June.

Tulsa first hosted Garnett for an unofficial visit in March during a Junior Day.

“My time at Tulsa (in March) was great,” he said. “The coaching staff was very welcoming, and it felt like I was really wanted there as soon as I stepped on the campus. The head coach and offensive coordinator had some great talks with me and showed me that they were very interested in me. The facilities and atmosphere there was top-tier, and it was an overall great experience for me.”

On the weekend of June 7, Garnett came back to Tulsa for an official visit.

“My official visit to Tulsa was great,” he explained. “It was good getting to meet all the coaches and to see Tulsa’s beautiful campus. On the visit, they took me out to some of the nicest restaurants in Tulsa. My favorite probably being Fixins. They also showed me around downtown Tulsa, which was really nice.

“I love the environment over there. It was very nice and calm. It gave off big city vibes while still being a small town.”

Garnett was also impressed with the Golden Hurricane campus and facilities.

“They showed me around campus to all of the football facilities and the school buildings, which I thought were really nice,” he described. “They also expressed to me how much a Tulsa degree means and how they take academics seriously. After that, I got to hang out with some of the players like Bill Jackson and Viron Ellison, who were both really fun to be around.