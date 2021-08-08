4-star shooting guard DJ Jefferson commits to Tulsa

4-star shooting guard DJ Jefferson committed to Tulsa on Saturday night, giving the Golden Hurricane one of its best pair of backcourt recruits in the past 30 years. He joins Adante Holiman of McAlester (OK), one of the top point guards in the region.

Jefferson, who plays at Minnesota Prep in St. Paul (MN), is currently ranked as the No. 76 overall prospect in the 2022 class and No. 14 nationally at his position. The Richardson, Texas native chose Tulsa over offers from Arizona State, Iowa State, Oregon, Oregon State, Virginia Tech, TCU, Creighton, Georgetown, Memphis, Wichita State and others.

"It started with the approach from (Tulsa) Coach (Frank) Haith," Jefferson told Inside Tulsa Sports. "My family and I all got on a zoom call with the coaching staff, and we talked about development. That's the most important thing in this game of basketball, and I believe that the University of Tulsa is going to help me develop my game to the next level and not only make me a great basketball player but a great person.

"My relationship with the (Tulsa) coaching staff is something that I'll never forget. Those guys have that winning mindset -- they just want to go out and compete. I have that exact mindset. So you put that together, and we’re a force to be reckoned with."

Jefferson said TU assistant coach Shea Seals made a big impact during the recruiting process.

"My main recruiter was coach Shea Seals. We've been keeping in contact on a day-to-day basis. Really solid, respectful guy who wants what’s best for you, and that’s the one thing I like about him -- he wants to see you shine and develop."

Last season, Jefferson averaged 22.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2 blocks per game.

"The 6-foot-5 lefty wing out of Minnesota is one of the top bucket-getters in the class that should make an early impact," said Rivals.com Basketball Recruiting Analyst Dan McDonald.

Jefferson and Holiman currently make up Tulsa's 2022 recruiting class. The early signing period for basketball runs from November 10 through November 17 of 2021. The Hurricane could possibly add another in the spring.