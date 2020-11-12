InsideTulsaSports - A Closer Look at SMU with Damon Sayles

A Closer Look at SMU with Damon Sayles
With Tulsa hosting SMU this weekend for a pivotal match-up in the American Athletic Conference race, The Hill Topics managing editor Damon Sayles joined Inside Tulsa Sports for a Q&A session about the Mustangs.
• What has made the SMU offense so successful this season?
Sayles: This has been a team that has played with confidence and is slowly starting to figure out its overall worth -- and overall depth. SMU is Shane Buechele's team, and as a leader, he's shouldered the load by making other players accountable.
It's truly a "next man up" mentality in the locker room, and SMU's offense has seen guys like receivers Rashee Rice, Danny Gray and Tyler Page step up, as well as running backs Ulysses Bentley IV, Tyler Lavine and Ta'Merik Williams. All of these guys understand what needs to be done on offense, but this team runs completely different if Buechele isn't taking the snaps. His experience and poise is huge, not only for the offense but also for the entire program.
• SMU’s offense has really been clicking, but Cincinnati found a way to stop them. What did Cincy do that neutralized the Mustangs attack in that game?
Sayles: SMU found out why Cincinnati's defense is so respected. The Bearcats stopped the run, and their defensive line disrupted a normally solid SMU offensive line. Additionally, the Mustangs uncharacteristically dropped a lot of passes in that game.
SMU would love to get that game back (possibly for the AAC championship), but that can't happen if the Mustangs can't handle a good Tulsa team.
Sonny Dykes has spoken highly of Tulsa's defense, and he's a huge fan of linebacker Zaven Collins, who reminds him of someone who could easily be inserted in that Cincinnati defense. Collins is good, better than good in some situations.
• SMU has had very little disruption this season due to COVID-19. What has been the key for the program in keeping the season on track with few issues?
Sayles: In many ways, SMU has treated the season like its own personal bubble. Everything the Mustangs do involves social distancing, wearing masks and face shields and abiding by CDC guidelines. SMU has been a gold standard when it comes to COVID-19 protocol. Sanitization has been next-level for the SMU athletics staff -- but it's working.
The one thing the team doesn't want is to have the latter part of its season riddled with COVID illnesses. They have three regular-season games left, and they hope to play all three -- as well as whatever postseason action brings.
