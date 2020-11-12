InsideTulsaSports - A Closer Look at SMU with Damon Sayles

Sayles: This has been a team that has played with confidence and is slowly starting to figure out its overall worth -- and overall depth. SMU is Shane Buechele's team, and as a leader, he's shouldered the load by making other players accountable.

It's truly a "next man up" mentality in the locker room, and SMU's offense has seen guys like receivers Rashee Rice, Danny Gray and Tyler Page step up, as well as running backs Ulysses Bentley IV, Tyler Lavine and Ta'Merik Williams. All of these guys understand what needs to be done on offense, but this team runs completely different if Buechele isn't taking the snaps. His experience and poise is huge, not only for the offense but also for the entire program.