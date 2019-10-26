A chance at redemption. A chance for a defining win. A chance to save the season.

These are all in play for what is a very realistic, outstanding opportunity for a huge win that could turn the season around, and even turn around the overall football fortunes of Tulsa.

Make no mistake. Tulsa can come away with a monumental victory when the Golden Hurricane hosts Memphis at 6 p.m. on Saturday at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

Perhaps the mojo of the 1969 Tulsa Baseball team will boost Tulsa to a win in its Homecoming Game. The 1969 TU Baseball team that finished second in the nation in the College World Series will be honored at the game, and will be on the field for the coin toss.

After almost, but not quite, capitalizing on opportunities for road wins against teams that are now ranked 16th and 18th, respectively, in the nation, it is time for Tulsa to kick down the door and start winning the games in which it is so capable.

Last Saturday against Cincinnati, Tulsa (2-5, 0-3 AAC) had plenty of chances to knock off the Bearcats. TU was so close, having the ball in the closing minutes of the game with a chance to take the lead.

It was a great achievement to be in that position despite not capitalizing on many opportunities. Quarterback Zach Smith didn’t have one of his better games, with five turnovers (two interceptions, three fumbles) and missing some open receivers downfield on what could have been game-changing plays. But then again, Smith was a victim of some drops as well.

Smith was sacked five times and endlessly pressured by the Cincy pass rush, but still threw for 243 yards. The experience against the tough Cincy defense, as well as being sacked 26 times for 170 yards this season, has toughened Smith, and has made him even more determined to get the Golden Hurricane to break through, as he tweeted Wednesday.

“Tulsa Nation stay with us!!,” Smith said on Twitter. “This team is hungrier than EVER and we’re going to find a way to get it done! Need everyone there this weekend for homecoming vs. Memphis @ 6:00!”

Overall, Tulsa outgained Cincinnati 377-317 despite many miscues which included unforced penalties. There is no reason Tulsa shouldn’t have been able to come away with a win.

Memphis (6-1, 2-1) is a quality team that has done some nice things this year but really doesn’t have an eye-popping win. Beating Ole Miss (3-5) to start the season at home looked good at the time, but the Rebels have slumped. Wins over Southern (4-3 FCS), South Alabama (1-6), and Louisiana-Monroe (3-4) mean next to nothing. Home wins over Navy (5-1, 3-1) and Tulane (5-2, 2-1) are good wins.

But notice the theme of the wins. AT HOME. Memphis has done nothing on the road, unless you count South Alabama and ULM. Memphis lost its only road game against a credible opponent when it lost at Temple (5-2, 2-1) two weeks ago.

The key for Memphis so far this season are two players: senior quarterback Brady White and redshirt freshman running back Kenny Gainwell. Both are really good.

White is averaging about the same yards passing (269.1) per game as Smith (265.9), but White’s completion percentage (70.3), and more importantly, his average per attempt (10.2) are outstanding.

By comparison, Smith (54.7 completion percentage and 7.0 yards per attempt) are nowhere near as good. Also, White has 18 touchdowns passes and four interceptions, while Smith has 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.

If White has been good, Gainwell perhaps has been even better. Gainwell leads the Tigers in rushing and receiving, gaining 830 yards and eight touchdowns rushing for averages of 118.5 per game and 7.3 per carry. He has also caught 34 passes for 440 yards and three touchdowns (12.9 average).

Gainwell has done a terrific job stepping up for two runners that departed for the NFL. Replacing Darrell Henderson of the LA Rams and Tony Pollard of the Dallas Cowboys is not easy. Henderson rushed for 1,909 yards at 8.9 per carry and 22 touchdowns last season, and has 70 yards for the Rams this season. Pollard had 552 yards at 7.1 per carry and caught 39 passes for 458 yards. He has rushed for 209 yards backing up Ezekiel Elliott for the Dallas Cowboys.

And that is not even mentioning Patrick Taylor, who is injured this season after rushing for 1,122 yards and 16 touchdowns last year.

The Tigers spread the ball around to different receivers. Behind Gainwell is Damonte Coxie (32-417, 13.0), Joey Magnifico (all-name team candidate, 15-298, 19.9), Kedarian Jones (17-250, 14.7), and Antonio Gibson (11-272, 24.7).

Tulsa will counter Memphis' firepower with a strong defense. TU's strong pass defense usually does better against quarterbacks who are not a running threat. White, like Smith, is not much of a runner. He has minus 48 yards on 25 attempts, while Smith has minus 74 yards on 48 attempts.

Although to be fair to Smith, who isn’t the most mobile quarterback, if stats were kept like they are in the NFL, where sacks don’t count as rushing yards, Smith would have 96 yards rushing on 22 carries.

The likely scenario for the game is that Gainwell has a decent outing, and Tulsa keeps the Memphis offense from posting outlandish numbers. It is easy to see Tulsa allowing about 21 to 28 points, especially if the TU offense keeps up its end of the bargain.

The big question mark is Tulsa’s offense. TU has shown it is capable of big plays and racking up yards. Consistency and avoiding penalties and turnovers will be crucial. As well as Smith and his receivers connecting on their opportunities that will be there.

The Memphis defense is solid but is not an iron curtain. Giving up 345.1 yards and 20.4 points per game is good, but not great. It is realistic to think that if the Golden Hurricane offense can play decently, that it could top the 30-point mark.

A 31-28 Tulsa victory would be just what the doctor ordered. Or perhaps 37-31 in overtime like Tulsa did against Memphis in Tulsa in 2005.

The season is still salvageable. It is time for Tulsa to live up to its potential.