The American Athletic Conference men's postseason basketball tournament was slated to begin at noon on Thursday, but with less than two hours remaining before tipoff of the first game, the conference decided to cancel the event.

The cancellation was made amidst recent similar decisions from other sports leagues due to the COVID-19 virus. As of 11:30 am on March 12, the only announcements that had been made regarding the upcoming NCAA Tournament is that games would be played with very limited attendance.

Tulsa finished in a three-way tie for the AAC regular season championship. At 21-10 overall and 13-5 in AAC play, TU is on the bubble for an NCAA bid, and likely had some work to do.

The AAC's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament will likely go to Cincinnati, which earned the No. 1 seed in the AAC tournament due to tie-breakers.

Tulsa seniors Martins Igbanu and Lawson Korita were looking for the first post-season tournament appearance of their college careers, and that may not happen if the NCAA Tournament and NIT are cancelled.