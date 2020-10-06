InsideTulsaSports - AAC football championship race is wide open

The prohibitive American Athletic Conference favorite now has a loss. No. 11 UCF fell 34-26 at home to Tulsa on Saturday night after jumping out to a 23-5 lead in the first half.

Tulsa’s go-ahead score came when Keylon Stokes caught a 13-yard TD pass from Zach Smith with 12:56 left to go. After that, UCF’s offense ran a total of 11 plays and punted twice before Tulsa was able to run out the clock.

After Tulsa kicked a field goal to extend the lead to eight with 1:30 to go, UCF got into Tulsa territory but a potential game-tying drive was derailed by penalties and a bad snap and a Hail Mary attempt into the end zone fell incomplete.

The win is the biggest in Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery’s five-plus year tenure with the school and the second straight win for the team over UCF. Tulsa beat the Knights 34-31 at home in 2019 to give UCF its third loss of the season.

Prior to Saturday, UCF had won 21 straight games at home. The last home loss for the Knights came against, you guessed it, Tulsa. That was UCF’s final home game in the 2016 season during a 6-7 campaign in Scott Frost’s first year with the school.

Smith was 17-of-29 passing for 273 yards and three touchdowns and an interception. Tulsa running backs had over 180 rushing yards as the Golden Hurricane ran the ball a total of 43 times against UCF’s defense.