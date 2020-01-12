NEO A&M defensive end Bryce Alonso told Inside Tulsa Sports this weekend that he has signed with Tulsa and will begin classes at TU on Monday. The 6-foot-4 and 250-pounder graduated from Bishop Kelley High School in Tulsa and will join several other mid-term enrollees at TU.

"It's amazing, I'm excited for this opportunity," he said on Saturday.

After receiving his offer from Tulsa on January 3, Alonso told us he planned to attend TU. He was profiled in our recent Hurricane recruiting update.

As a sophomore at NEO this season, Alonso totaled 35 tackles, five sacks and five tackles for loss, earning first-team all conference accolades. He had 28 tackles as a freshman in 2018.

"[I'm best at] getting knock-back and moving the line of scrimmage," he said. "I also have a good speed to power edge rush with a good counter swim."

Texas A&M transfers Brian Johnson (linebacker) and Deneric Prince (running back), along with OSU transfer Grayson Boomer (tight end), are expected to begin classes at TU this coming week as well.

Three of Tulsa's early signees will also start at TU in January and go through spring ball: Decatur (TX) quarterback Roman Fuller, Tyler Junior College tight end Jacob Kainer and Jones County College offensive lineman James Middleton.

Tulsa has signed 18 prospects in the 2020 class, not counting D-1 transfers, and the Hurricane could add a few more when the regular signing period begins on February 5.



