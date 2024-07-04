At 6-foot-4 and 305-pounds, Javion Antai is an imposing figure on the offensive line, but he’s also been a big name in recruiting circles, picking up scholarship offers from Oklahoma State, TCU, Kansas State, Cal, North Texas, UTEP and Tulsa.

In the end, the 3-star Jenks (OK) lineman chose the Golden Hurricane after his official visit on the weekend of June 21, marking another big get for TU -- both in size and impact.

“I did commit to TU when I went on my official visit,” he told Inside Tulsa Sports on June 26. “It was the people and the coaches, and how much the coaches and the trainers care about you as a person and not just as a football player.”

Staying close to home was also a factor for Antai.

“My family gets to come to my games, and I’m able to go see my brothers play,” he explained.