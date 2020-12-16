InsideTulsaSports - As expected, Tulsa signs six on first day of Early Signing Period

As expected, Tulsa signs six on first day of Early Signing Period
The six high school prospects we previewed prior to the Early Signing Period are the exact six that were signed by Tulsa Football on Wednesday, December 16. The signing period runs through December 18 for high-schoolers, but mid-year junior college transfers have until January 15, 2021 to sign.
The Golden Hurricane signed four players on offense (two receivers, a quarterback and a running back) and two on defense (a linebacker and a safety). The signees on offense were Frisco (TX) Independence QB Braylon Braxton, St. Louis (MO) Cardinal Ritter RB Bill Jackson, Collierville (TN) WR Scottie Alexander and Katy (TX) Tompkins WR Marquis Shoulders. On defense, TU signed Shreveport (LA) Green Oaks LB Jaden Moore and Jefferson (TX) SAF Zion Hopes.
"I’m extremely excited about this class," said Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery. "We’ve been able to add speed to some areas, added length in some areas and have addressed areas of need.
"I think this is a talented class coming from different places as we were able to expand our recruiting footprint."
Tulsa signed three prospects from Texas and one each from Missouri, Tennessee and Louisiana. The Hurricane beat out numerous Power Five schools for Alexander, Braxton and Jackson.
With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing, recruiting has been much different than in the past.
“Obviously, with COVID and the issues it brought, this has been a very unique year in everything, but especially recruiting," said Montgomery. "Most of these kids haven’t been able to step on campus or been able to be around us. As coaches, we haven’t been able to go on the road, haven’t been able to be in homes, so the amount of faith they have in us as coaches and this university is big. We’re excited to get them on campus and for them to be a part of our family.”
Tulsa will now look to add more talent before the regular signing period in February, and it is possible that they pick up a juco prospect or two prior to the January 15 deadline. The number of available scholarships in the 2021 class is fluid, but the Hurricane will likely sign around 16 total between the two signing periods.
“I’m excited about the momentum this adds as we continue to build the rest of the class through the month of February, "said Montgomery. "This initial class of signees will definitely be one that will make its mark at this university and on our program.
"We addressed several key areas and still have a few more to address with the February recruiting class. As we continue to look at our depth chart, we feel that these guys can have a dramatic impact as we continue to build and grow our program."
Stay tuned to Inside Tulsa Sports in the coming months, as we continue to follow Tulsa's top targets, including Holland Hall defensive lineman Owen Ostroski, Memphis (TN) Southwind defensive lineman De'Von Holmes, Kilgore College DB Damien Crawford and Laney College DB Adonis Forrest.
Below is a closer look at Tulsa's six early signees. Click on the player card in order to be taken to full profiles with highlight videos, offer lists and more.
2021 TULSA FOOTBALL EARLY SIGNEES
Scottie Alexander was recently rated as the No. 38 prospect in Tennessee. He chose Tulsa over offers from Tennessee, Wake Forest, Memphis, Kansas, Coastal Carolina and others. Collierville finished 6-4 this season, and Alexander totaled 27 catches for 406 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 100 rushing yards and two scores on 20 carries. As a junior, he had 25 catches for 446 yards and six scores.
Coach Philip Montgomery's take: "Scottie is a big physical receiver. His mixture of size and speed make him unique at his position. Scottie gets in and out of cuts, stretches the field, and is dangerous with the ball. Brings the ability to make big plays at big moments."
Braylon Braxton led Frisco Independence to the Bi-District championship on December 10 with a 58-10 over Wilson. Independence moved to 5-4 and will face 9-0 Highland Park in the Area playoff. Braxton has completed 99 of 180 passes for 1,639 yards with 21 touchdowns and only four interceptions. He has also rushed for 800 yards and 13 scores on 96 carries, averaging 8.33 yards per rush. The 3-star QB chose Tulsa over 15 other offers, including Arizona State, Memphis, Hawaii, New Mexico, Marshall, Coastal Carolina and others. After watching Braxton in November, Rivals analyst Sam Spiegelman said, “Braxton was under duress throughout the night, but came up with some impressive darts. He has good arm strength and is capable of delivering accurate, catchable balls.”
Coach Philip Montgomery's take: "Braylon Braxton is a strong, athletic dual threat QB. Love Braylon’s competitiveness, athleticism and mindset as a QB. Braylon will look to throw first and has ability to extend plays and pick up yards. His leadership will be a key attribute."
Roderick "Zion" Hopes excelled as a senior, but Jefferson struggled to a 3-7 record this season. From his safety spot, Hopes collected 80 tackles (including 50 solos), eight pass deflections and two interceptions. He also returned eight punts for a 27.1 yard average. Hopes also kicked extra points for his team and handled punting duties. In his junior season, he totaled 60 tackles, two pass deflections and an interception return for a touchdown. Hopes chose Tulsa over offers from Hampton and Valparaiso.
Coach Philip Montgomery's take: "Zion is an extremely athletic safety. Zion brings a lot of energy to the field and can play downhill or cover in the passing game. True ball hawk."
After a few games were canceled due to COVID-19, Cardinal Ritter finished 4-4 on the season. Bill Jackson only played in the final six games, but still put up impressive numbers. As a senior, he rushed for 742 yards and six touchdowns on just 73 carries, averaging 10.2 yards per rush. He also averaged 67 yards on three kick returns. In six games as a junior last year, Jackson carried the ball 76 times for 847 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 11.1 yards per rush. He also caught six passes for 69 yards. Jackson committed to Tulsa back in May over offers from Nebraska, Arizona State, Purdue, Kansas, Eastern Michigan, Arkansas State and others. He is rated as the No. 15 overall prospect in the state of Missouri.
Coach Philip Montgomery's take: "Bill is an explosive runner. He’ll fit into our offense very easily. Definitely has the speed to go the distance but runs strong between the tackles. Bill will flourish in both the run and pass game."
Jaden Moore committed to Tulsa in July over offers from Southern Miss, UAB, Louisiana-Monroe and several others. Last week, North Texas offered Moore as well. Shreveport Green Oaks finished 7-3 this season, and Moore was a beast. In nine games, he racked up 86 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three interceptions and a fumble recovery. Moore had a breakout season as a junior last year, amassing 120 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, four QB hurries, three sacks and two interceptions, helping his team to the second round of the playoffs.
Coach Philip Montgomery's take: "Jaden is an aggressive linebacker who plays sideline to sideline. He has a nose for the ball and a great understanding of the game. Jaden fits all the traits we look for in a linebacker."
Katy Tompkins is 9-0 and faces Cy-Fair in the Area Championship on December 18. While Marquis Shoulders was recruited as a receiver, he has played mostly at running back this season, amassing 969 yards and 15 touchdowns on 117 carries, an average of 8.3 yards per rush. He also has 13 receptions for 184 yards and two scores. As a junior last season, Shoulders had 1,513 total yards and 16 touchdowns. He chose Tulsa over offers from New Mexico State, Louisiana, Cornell, Penn, Yale and Lehigh.
Coach Philip Montgomery's take: "Marquis has top end speed like no other. He’s played multiple positions but will play receiver for us. Runs great routes and has the next gear you look for. Marquis is a game-breaker who will contribute in numerous ways at Tulsa."