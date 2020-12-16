InsideTulsaSports - As expected, Tulsa signs six on first day of Early Signing Period

The six high school prospects we previewed prior to the Early Signing Period are the exact six that were signed by Tulsa Football on Wednesday, December 16. The signing period runs through December 18 for high-schoolers, but mid-year junior college transfers have until January 15, 2021 to sign.

The Golden Hurricane signed four players on offense (two receivers, a quarterback and a running back) and two on defense (a linebacker and a safety). The signees on offense were Frisco (TX) Independence QB Braylon Braxton, St. Louis (MO) Cardinal Ritter RB Bill Jackson, Collierville (TN) WR Scottie Alexander and Katy (TX) Tompkins WR Marquis Shoulders. On defense, TU signed Shreveport (LA) Green Oaks LB Jaden Moore and Jefferson (TX) SAF Zion Hopes.

"I’m extremely excited about this class," said Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery. "We’ve been able to add speed to some areas, added length in some areas and have addressed areas of need.

"I think this is a talented class coming from different places as we were able to expand our recruiting footprint."

Tulsa signed three prospects from Texas and one each from Missouri, Tennessee and Louisiana. The Hurricane beat out numerous Power Five schools for Alexander, Braxton and Jackson.

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing, recruiting has been much different than in the past.

“Obviously, with COVID and the issues it brought, this has been a very unique year in everything, but especially recruiting," said Montgomery. "Most of these kids haven’t been able to step on campus or been able to be around us. As coaches, we haven’t been able to go on the road, haven’t been able to be in homes, so the amount of faith they have in us as coaches and this university is big. We’re excited to get them on campus and for them to be a part of our family.”

Tulsa will now look to add more talent before the regular signing period in February, and it is possible that they pick up a juco prospect or two prior to the January 15 deadline. The number of available scholarships in the 2021 class is fluid, but the Hurricane will likely sign around 16 total between the two signing periods.

“I’m excited about the momentum this adds as we continue to build the rest of the class through the month of February, "said Montgomery. "This initial class of signees will definitely be one that will make its mark at this university and on our program.

"We addressed several key areas and still have a few more to address with the February recruiting class. As we continue to look at our depth chart, we feel that these guys can have a dramatic impact as we continue to build and grow our program."

Stay tuned to Inside Tulsa Sports in the coming months, as we continue to follow Tulsa's top targets, including Holland Hall defensive lineman Owen Ostroski, Memphis (TN) Southwind defensive lineman De'Von Holmes, Kilgore College DB Damien Crawford and Laney College DB Adonis Forrest.

Below is a closer look at Tulsa's six early signees. Click on the player card in order to be taken to full profiles with highlight videos, offer lists and more.