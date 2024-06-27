After playing mostly at safety during his high school career, Banks Bowen switched to quarterback as a junior at Lawrence (KS) High School. He showed off his athleticism as a dual-threat signal-caller, and quickly began racking up scholarship offers.

Programs such as Kansas and Iowa State wanted Bowen on the defensive side of the ball, but the 6-foot-3 and 200-pounder was offered as a quarterback by Tulsa, Wyoming, North Texas, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Arkansas State and Eastern Michigan.

Bowen was on the Tulsa campus on November 4 for the Hurricane’s game against Charlotte. Two weeks later, he received an offer from TU. Bowen attended a Kevin Wilson Football Camp in Tulsa on June 14 and committed to TU on Sunday.

“It’s a great situation for me all around,” he said. “Easy drive, not too far away. I liked the campus, all of it was really nice. And then the coaches are great. Coach (Corey) Dennis had some great coaching points and stuff to say during camp and seeing me throw. Coach Wilson is great as well.”

Bowen was a standout safety as a sophomore in 2022, collecting 45 tackles, five pass deflections and two interceptions. After switching to QB as a junior, he led all 6A Kansas players in total yards. Bowen threw for 1,676 yards and 13 touchdowns with six interceptions. He also rushed for 1,017 yards and 13 more scores on 143 carries, averaging 7.1 yards per rush.