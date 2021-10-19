Watching the newcomers is usually the best thing about viewing scrimmages. Saturday afternoon was no different.

New additions to TU this year -- Sam Griffin, Tim Dalger, Anthony Pritchard, LaDavius Draine, as well as Jeriah Horne -- combined to score 112 of the 143 points (78.3 percent) in the Blue-Gold scrimmage as the Blue came back to beat the Gold 77-66 at the Reynolds Center in a scrimmage to benefit ALS research.

When you add other newcomers Sterling Gaston-Chapman, Nikita Konstantynovskyi and Gavin Elkamil -- who each scored six points -- to the mix, that makes eight of the 14 players who played in the scrimmage totaling 130 of the 143 points (91 percent).

Point guard should be a strength this year with UT-Arlington transfer Sam Griffin, who was dominant in a 20-minute first half for the Gold with 22 of his 25 points in the half, which included several three-pointers. The 6-3 Griffin was in complete command, whether it be driving to the basket, draining outside shots, or just running the team.

Also impressive at point was 6-3 Webster HS recruit Anthony Pritchard, who scored 16 points, but more importantly, displayed command of his Blue team's comeback in the 10-minute second half. Pritchard showed he can drive to the basket or shoot pull-up jumpers.

It looked like the Gold would run away with the game late in the first half, leading 56-41. But six points to end the half made it a 56-47 score at halftime. The Blue continued its onslaught, taking the lead at 61-59 early in the second half. The Blue won the second half 30-10, finishing the game on a 36-10 run.

Independence CC transfer Tim Dalger showed why he will be a force this year for TU. The very athletic, 6-7 Dalger scored 15 of his 20 points for the Gold in the first half, making three of his four three-pointers in he first half.

The Gold squad ran out of gas in the second half, as the Blue squad clamped down defensively with Griffin spending much of the half at shooting guard, with Ari Seals playing point guard.

Sterling Gaston-Chapman, who hit two three-pointers in the first half, and his teammates did a terrific job of guarding Griffin in the second half, as Griffin got no good looks at the basket in the final stanza.

Other Gold team members were returnees Darien Jackson, Josh Earley, as well as 6-4 freshman Gavin Elkamil and 6-10 NEO A&M JC transfer Nikita Konstantynovskyi.

Besides Pritchard and 6-5 Gaston-Chapman, the Blue team consisted of Jeriah Horne, LaDavius Draine, Rey Idowu, Curtis Haywood and Peyton Urbancic.

The 6-7 Horne, returning to TU after a year at Colorado, looked like his productive self, scoring 25 points, including seven three-pointers. His 11 second half points in the short second half were more than the entire Gold team.

Draine, the 6-4 Southern Miss transfer noted for three-point shooting, scored 16 points, including two three's. He also showed he is athletic and solidly built, and is more than a three-point shooter.

Returnees Haywood and Idowu, transfers into TU last season, scored seven and six points, respectively. Haywood hit one three in scoring all seven of his points in the first half, while Idowu scored all six of his points in the second half.

Keyshawn Embery-Simpson, the Arkansas transfer who played his first season for TU last year, was in attendance but was not suited up. Wearing his shades over his eyes, KES was practicing his shooting after the scrimmage.

Although you can never tell from these preseason scrimmages how good a team is going to be, a lot can be learned. First of all, obviously, newcomers will play a huge role.

It is clear that Griffin and Dalger should be major forces for the 2021-2022 Golden Hurricane, as will Horne. Jackson will play his normal role as defensive stopper and will get a lot of playing time as well.

Jackson's value to the team isn't measured in points. Interestingly, his only points in the scrimmage were on a three-pointer, something he is not noted for.