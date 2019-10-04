Tulsa travels to Dallas to face No. 24 SMU on Saturday at Gerald J. Ford Stadium, with the Golden Hurricane looking to get off to a fast start in conference play. Several TU players will be returning to their home state of Texas to play in front of friends and family, including quarterback Zach Smith and defensive end Trevis Gipson.

SMU is 5-0 and utilizes former Texas QB Shane Buechele in high-powered offense orchestrated by Rhett Lashlee. To learn more about the Mustangs, Damon Sayles of The Hill Topics on Rivals.com joined Inside Tulsa Sports for a brief Q&A session.

QUESTION: SMU is ranked in the AP top 25 for the first time since 1986. What has been the biggest key to SMU’s resurgence this season?

Sayles: This has several different answers. For starters, the team wasn't bad last year, but it has added a handful of transfers who have really clicked in a short amount of time. Shane Buechele (Texas transfer) leads this offense, and putting points on the board has been SMU's calling card this season. I think the idea of simply "going 1-0 each week," as the team likes to say, is important to note, as well. They don't overlook anybody, and they make sure every game means something. You have to tip your hat at what coach Sonny Dykes and his staff are doing on and off the field with this team. There's a noticeable buzz around the SMU campus.

Q: Which players on offense for SMU should Tulsa fans keep an eye on?

Sayles: This team goes as Buechele goes. He leads the AAC in passing yards, and he's been throwing the deep ball well to wide receivers James Proche and Reggie Roberson Jr. -- two guys are neck and neck, statistically, in the conference. Keep an eye on running back Xavier Jones, who had 155 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a half against USF. He just passed Doak Walker for fourth place on SMU's career rushing touchdowns list. With all the firepower, he sometimes gets overlooked.

Q: Which players on SMU’s defense should Tulsa fans keep an eye on?

Sayles: SMU's defense is coming off a 10-sack day against USF. Seven guys had one sack. Two guys split a sack. The only guy with two sacks was a reserve player. The first three sacks were by nonstarters. This team has something of a no-name defense, and it's really working for them in that it makes it so difficult for defensive coordinators to scout them. Pat Nelson probably has been the most consistent player for the Mustangs, as he can play both safety and linebacker. Brandon Stephens is a guy who has been solid in coverage in the secondary.

Q: SMU’s defense leads the nation in sacks. What has led to the improvement on defense, and what are the Mustangs doing to disrupt opposing offenses?

Sayles: Give credit to defensive coordinator Kevin Kane and defensive line coach Randall Joyner for this. They're using the talent they have, and they are getting everything out of them -- and more. Depth plays a role in the defense's success. As mentioned, they had 10 sacks against USF, and only one player had multiple sacks. The defense uses a lot of players from its two-man depth chart. Don't be surprised if you see 10 or 11 D-linemen get quality minutes against Tulsa.

Q: How do you see Saturday’s game playing out?

Sayles: SMU is doing its best not to admit it, but this game is personal in the eyes of many. Tulsa knocked SMU out of bowl eligibility last season, and this is a game the Mustangs have been waiting for. SMU got revenge on North Texas and TCU from last year, and I think if they continue to play like it's been playing this season, offensively and defensively, it could be a tough wall to climb for the Golden Hurricane.