Big OL enjoys official visit to Tulsa

6-foot-7 and 300-pound offensive lineman Maddox Huber picked up an offer from Tulsa in August and took an official visit to TU on the weekend of October 4. Afterward, he had plenty of good things to say about the Golden Hurricane.

“It was awesome, I had a blast,” Huber told Inside Tulsa Sports. “The entire coaching staff made me feel at home, and they really gave me insight on what it’s like to play for Tulsa.

“The campus was top notch. It was extremely clean and organized – all the academic buildings and athletic facilities were in close proximity. The football facilities were also excellent and very well maintained, and I can definitely see myself enjoying them.”

The Hamshire (TX) Fannett product has also developed a strong relationship with Tulsa offensive line coach Greg Frey.

“From coming to camp in the summer and my experiences with Coach Frey, I really like the campus and facility, but I also like Coach Frey and his way of coaching,” said Huber.

Huber has been committed to UTEP since June, and he plans to take an official visit there later this season. Aside from Tulsa and UTEP, he also holds offers from Air Force, Army, Memphis, Navy, New Mexico, Louisiana Tech, North Texas, Southeastern Louisiana, Central Arkansas, Incarnate Word, Stephen F. Austin, Texas Southern, Lamar and Houston Christian.

Although he’s currently committed to the Miners, Huber is still strongly considering Tulsa.

“I’m looking for a place that feels like home,” he explained. “Somewhere I have people who care about me and my future.”

Huber has helped his team to a 5-1 start this season, including a 35-14 win at home over Silsbee this past Friday.

“I do a good job at getting movement at the line of scrimmage,” he said of his strengths. “My down blocks are some of my best overall plays.”

Next up for Huber and the Longhorns is a road game at Jasper on October 18. The big lineman will continue to be a prospect to keep an eye on for Tulsa fans.

