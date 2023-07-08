Tulsa football coaches offered a scholarship to 2024 linebacker Jonah Bowman on June 21, and on July 4, Bowman listed TU in his top five. After a campus visit in late June, the 6-foot-2 and 225-pounder from Frisco (TX) Rock Hill came away impressed with the Golden Hurricane.

“The campus is really beautiful. I’ve been up a couple of times, and it’s very nice,” he told Inside Tulsa Sports. “The football complex is also really put together and high level for sure.”

Bowman has developed a solid relationship with Tulsa linebackers coach Koy McFarland.

“It’s a great (coaching) staff,” he described. “Me and Coach McFarland have an awesome relationship.”

As a junior last season, Bowman racked up 92 tackles (41 solo), 12 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 5 QB hurries and 3 forced fumbles, earning 2nd Team All-District 5-6A honors. In his sophomore season, he totaled 95 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 7 QB hurries and one sack.

“I pride myself on being a very cerebral linebacker,” he explained. “I think I see and process things very quickly on the field.”