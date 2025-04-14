Moberly's Ade Popoola picks Tulsa

Dwon Odom had 20 points in Tulsa's 73-63 win at Wichita State on Sunday. TU will now face Temple in the AAC tournament.
The new Tulsa coaching staff has a big recruiting weekend ahead, as they host a talented group of 2026 prospects.
For Keaston Willis and Dwon Odom, the ending to senior night wasn’t fitting for the way they played the game.
Isaiah Barnes led four Tulsa players in double-figures, but the Hurricane fell to Tulane 79-77 on Saturday.
With the announcement of the 2025 AAC football schedule, Tulsa's upcoming schedule is now complete.
