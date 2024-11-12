Carrington thriving in bigger role at Tulsa

Braeden Carrington’s big-time experience is an exact component that Tulsa basketball needs in its attempt to step back onto the big stage of college basketball.

A 6-5, 200-pound junior transfer from Minnesota, Carrington is a player who is willing to do the little things it takes to win.

And Carrington is a solid player who can match up against many different opponents in Tulsa’s smaller line-ups, and he will bring it every night.

Carrington will be a big part of Tulsa’s lineup as a likely starter in Tulsa’s attempt to take back the Mayor’s Cup on Wednesday night against ORU at 7 p.m. at the Reynolds Center.

“The best part of my game, I feel like, has fluctuated from year to year, " Carrington said. “The most recent is that defense has been my strong suit. Defense was more of my role, having lots of energy. That’s what you’ll see from me.

“A guy that’s going to come out and give a lot of energy, play defense, get rebounds. And yes, I can shoot the ball well.”

Carrington got a decent amount of playing time in both of his years at Minnesota, averaging 21 minutes last season while starting 10 of 29 games for a Gophers team that went 19-15 and advanced to the second round of the NIT.

For his sophomore season, Carrington averaged 4.6 points, shooting 34.4 percent from the field, 22.1 percent on three’s (17 of 77), and 77.1 percent from the free throw line. Carrington averaged 3.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 0.7 steals.

As a freshman, Carrington averaged 5.9 points in 20 minutes per game in 22 games for a Minnesota team that went 9-22. He shot 32.7 percent from the field, 33.3 percent on three-pointers (28 of 84), 71.8 percent from the line, and averaged 3.6 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and 0.5 steals.

Even though he was getting quality playing time in the Big 10 for his home state team, Carrington wanted to show he could do more. Thus, the transfer portal, and to Tulsa.

“The whole process for me -- I just wanted a better opportunity my last two years,” Carrington said of transferring. “I’m really grateful to play at one of the highest levels of college basketball. But I wanted to come to a place where I felt like I could have a bigger role and contribute a little more.”