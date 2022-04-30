Chris Paul picked in 7th round of NFL Draft

Tulsa offensive lineman Chris Paul was selected by the Washington Commanders as the 230th overall pick - the ninth selection of the seventh round.

Paul was the second TU player drafted, joining offensive lineman Tyler Smith, who was a first round pick by the Dallas Cowboys.

The 6-foot-4 and 324-pounder played in 42 career games at TU with 38 starting assignments. He started 10 games as a senior last season, but missed the final three games due to injury.

“The greatest thing with Chris is that he’s such a team player," said TU head coach Philip Montgomery in a release. "He brings a lot of versatility, and he’s shown that on tape. He’s played both on the right and left sides at both guard and tackle.

“As a young guy for us, Chris played inside at guard on both sides and he handled those situations very well. As he matured, we moved him outside to the tackle spots where he showed his athleticism, length and what he brings to the table there."

Paul worked out at the NFL Combine and also participated in the Senior Bowl this year.



“Obviously, it’s a dream come true for Chris," said Montgomery. "I’m extremely excited for him and his family and so proud of all that he’s accomplished and what lies ahead of him at the next level.”