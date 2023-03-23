The transformation of the Tulsa men’s basketball roster continues with the addition of Clemson transfer Chauncey Gibson. The 6-5, 190-pound guard is originally from Dallas Kimball and redshirted at Clemson this season.

Gibson was on the Tulsa campus on March 22 and told Inside Tulsa Sports about his experience.

“It was a great visit, I really can see myself playing for that coaching staff,” he said of TU head coach Eric Konkol and his assistants. “I was impressed by everything, and I’m big on first impressions.”

Gibson was a 3-star prospect out of high school and was rated as the 23rd-best prospect in the state of Texas, choosing the Tigers over offers from Tulsa, Texas Tech, SMU, Creighton, Louisiana Tech, New Mexico, South Florida, Old Dominion, and several others. He averaged 17.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game as a senior at Kimball High School.

“I am a three-level scorer,” said Gibson. “I shoot the three at a high rate, I facilitate for others and I am able to guard any position on the floor.”

Gibson is the third D-1 transfer for Tulsa, joining two of Louisiana Tech’s top three players – guards Cobe Williams and Keaston Willis – who both played for Konkol at Louisiana Tech. Konkol had offered Gibson while at Tech as well, so there was already a previous relationship.