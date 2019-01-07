Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins has been named to another Freshman All-America Team, this time by the Football Writers Association of America. The 6-foot-4 and 250-pound redshirt freshman was named to the USA Today Freshman All-America team back in December, and he is the only player from the American Athletic Conference named to the FWAA team.

Playing in all 12 games for Tulsa this season with 10 starts, Collins finished second on the team in total tackles with 85 and first in tackles for loss with 9.5. He also had 4 pass deflections, 3 quarterback hurries, 1.5 sacks, one interception and a field goal block.

Collins is Tulsa's first Freshman All-American since Craig Suits in 2014. Other Golden Hurricane players to recently earn the honor are Shawn Jackson (2nd team) in 2010, Marco Nelson (1st team) in 2010, Damaris Johnson (1st team) in 2008, Tyler Holmes (2nd team) in 2008, Trae Johnson (1st team) in 2007, Charles Clay (2nd team) in 2007 and Nick Bunting (1st team) in 2003.