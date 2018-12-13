Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins has been named to the USA Today Freshman All-America Team. He is one of only three linebackers to earn the honor this year and one of only three Group of Five players to be chosen.

Playing in all 12 games for Tulsa this season with 10 starts, Collins finished second on the team in total tackles with 85 and first in tackles for loss with 9.5. He also had 4 pass deflections, 3 quarterback hurries, 1.5 sacks, one interception and a field goal block.

LINK: USA Today Freshman All-America Team