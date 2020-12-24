InsideTulsaSports - Collins opts out of Tulsa bowl game, declares for NFL draft

Collins' announcement comes one day after he won the Nagurski Trophy, awarded to the nation's best defensive player.

In a not-so-unexpected announcement, Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins announced on Twitter that he was declaring for the NFL draft and turning his focus toward preparation for his dream. He also wished his teammates the best of luck in the Armed Forces Bowl.

As a junior for TU this season, Collins amassed 53 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, four interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and a safety in eight games. He took two of his interceptions to the end zone for scores.

Aside from winning the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Collins was a unanimous pick for the AAC Defensive Player of the Year, runner-up for the Butkus Award and is one of three finalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award. He also landed on CBS and ESPN's All-America Teams.

Stay tuned to Inside Tulsa Sports for more on Collins' journey.