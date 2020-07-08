InsideTulsaSports - Colorado OL has Tulsa high on his list

Colorado OL has Tulsa high on his list
Tulsa’s 2021 class currently has five commitments, but the Golden Hurricane lack a commitment on the offensive line.Cord Kringlen ended his junior season without an offer at the FBS level, but 2020...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news