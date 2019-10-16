News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-16 08:32:58 -0500') }} football Edit

Tulsa commit Damarco Williams helps Temple to 6-1 start

Chris Harmon
ITS Publisher

Temple (TX) defensive back Damarco Williams attended a Tulsa camp during the summer, and after receiving a scholarship offer, he quickly committed to the Golden Hurricane."It was a bunch of things ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}