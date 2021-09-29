Coming into this season, expectations were high for Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin. Many fans anticipated an instant replication of Brin’s spectacular performance last season against Tulane, which was his only extended playing time up to that point.

Against the Green Wave, Brin inherited a 14-0 deficit near the end of the third quarter after quarterbacks Zach Smith and Seth Boomer had been knocked out of the game. Brin completely transformed the game in a 30-24 double overtime victory, where he completed 18 of 28 passes for 266 yards and two touchdowns as well as rushing for an 18-yard touchdown.

With Brin taking over the starting QB job this season, hopes were high for a TU offense that returned so many key players across the board. However, reality set in when the Hurricane lost its season opener against FCS program UC-Davis.

In his first start, Brin struggled with consistency and seemed to be pressing. He threw two interceptions and completed just 15 of 28 throws for 202 yards while getting sacked three times. It became obvious that his transition to the starting role would require an adjustment period.

That adjustment period lasted about five quarters.

At Oklahoma State, Brin struggled a bit through the first quarter but settled in and showed great progress over the final three quarters. He completed 19 of 27 passes for 224 yards against a solid OSU defense. While he was yet to throw a TD pass through two games, Brin was seeing the field better against the Cowboys.

The close loss to Oklahoma State was a confidence booster for Brin, and he carried that into a stellar performance at No. 9 Ohio State.

While TU ultimately lost 41-20 in Columbus, the Hurricane had the ball in the fourth quarter, trailing just 27-20. Tulsa was still in the game due to Brin completing 31 of 54 passes for 428 yards and two touchdowns. It was a breakout performance.

Brin followed that up with 355 yards and three touchdowns on just 17 completions, while leading TU to a 41-34 victory over Arkansas State.

Had the Tulsa offense been humming like that in its first two games, TU may be sitting at 3-1 or 2-2.

“Yeah, definitely, we wanted to come out like we're playing right now,” Brin said. “We're just going to keep on getting better, and honestly, I think as long as we keep executing, we can go win every week. And I'm really excited about keeping it rolling.”

Through four games, Brin is the second-ranked passer in the American conference with a 302-yard per game average, while also ranking third in total offense with 304.7 yards per game.

“I think more than anything with Davis, the steps that he's taking right now, I think he's really seeing the field extremely well,” said Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery. “I think he's progressing through his coverage reads. He's taking good snapshots of what's happening and then delivering good strikes.

“We'll do a good job of keeping him upright and him doing a good job getting it out on time and not sitting and holding and waiting. But I think that guy is continuing to grow and get better. And I think our receivers and him are starting to really get a better connection between them.”

Tulsa put up 663 yards of offense on Arkansas State, averaging nine yards per play. The week prior, TU amassed 501 yards at Ohio State. The Hurricane offense has become much more explosive over the past two weeks.

“I think we’ve got a really good communication component right now,” Montgomery explained. “And the information that's coming in from the field from us to the sidelines, those guys being able to talk about what they see, who they're working against, what they like, I think all of that has been really good over the last several weeks.”

At times, the only thing stopping the TU offense are penalties.

“I think we made it a little hard on ourselves with some penalties,” Brin said. “So, I think we got to clean that up a little bit.