The 2019 recruiting cycle is the second year to include an early football signing period for high school seniors, which ran from December 19 to 21. Mid-term junior college prospects can sign through January 15, 2019; however, Tulsa has already collected its crop of early signees. The Hurricane signed nine of its 11 commitments, as two prospects (LB Dorian Hopkins and DB Drew Rawls) have elected to wait until the regular signing period that begins February 6. Tulsa is expected to sign a total of approximately 14 to 17 recruits in the 2019 class, so there will be plenty to keep an eye on between now and February, and we’ll have every inch covered here at Inside Tulsa Sports. Stay tuned! On defense, TU signed four prospects in the early period, filling needs at a handful of positions. Aside from Hopkins and Rawls, the Hurricane will likely add another defensive lineman and a safety in the regular February signing period. Below is a deeper look at the early signees for Tulsa on the defensive side of the ball.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE - DARRIAS MURDOCK

The Skinny: Murdock was getting interest from several programs, including Nebraska, Missouri and Houston, but Tulsa and Missouri State were the only two to offer before he committed to the Hurricane in June. He helped Union to the Class 6A-1 state championship as a sophomore and runner-up in his junior season. As a senior, he totaled 40 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 5 sacks and one fumble recovery. Why he chose Tulsa: “I just felt that it was the best place for me,” he told Inside Tulsa Sports. “Plus, it’s close to home. I haven’t got the chance to meet the whole coaching staff, but the coaches I’ve already met, I really like them.”

DEFENSIVE END - RAQUAN THOMPSON

The Skinny: Thompson chose Tulsa in June over offers from Hawaii, Air Force, New Mexico, Tulane, Louisiana-Monroe, Texas State and others. He was a two-year starter at Killeen, playing both defensive end and tackle. As a senior, he recorded 51 tackles, 33 QB hurries and three sacks. In his junior season, the 3-star prospect amassed 39 tackles and 11 QB hurries. Why he chose Tulsa: “Ultimately, Tulsa really felt like family," he told Inside Tulsa Sports. "I can go and get a great education. The coaching staff was amazing. The area was nice. And I feel like Tulsa is going to get the best out of my potential to be great on and off the field.”

LINEBACKER - BERSHARD GLASPIE

The Skinny: Glaspie chose TU over offers from Texas State and Alabama State, as well as strong interest from several other programs. In his last two seasons, he started at outside linebacker and receiver for Poteet. As a senior, he was credited with 75 tackles and 2.5 sacks, earning first-team all-district accolades. In his junior season, Glaspie totaled 93 tackles, six sacks, four pass breakups, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Why he chose Tulsa: “The reason I picked Tulsa over the other schools is because I love the coaching staff,” he told Inside Tulsa Sports. “And they have great education. It’s a great place to be and win games.”

DEFENSIVE BACK - MIKE GARRETT JR.