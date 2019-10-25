Although Tulsa coach Frank Haith was very upbeat about his team's prospects this season on media day Tuesday afternoon, there is one area where he wishes things were different.

Haith and TU hoops fans didn't get what they wanted when the NCAA denied the waiver of eligibility for Keyshawn Embery-Simpson. In short, instead of being immediately eligible, which was a realistic possibility, Embery-Simpson's debut for the Golden Hurricane will have to wait a year.

"It's disappointing because, from the humanistic side of it, I know his story," Haith said. "I know what his waiver was. And based on what the NCAA says about the welfare of a student athlete, he had a great argument for a waiver."

Embery-Simpson was a dynamo in high school at Midwest City and had a solid freshman season at Arkansas before deciding to transfer when former TU standout Mike Anderson got fired as the head coach.

Tulsa was very hopeful of getting him eligible this season. But even after appealing the eligibility decision made by the NCAA, Embery-Simpson was denied.

"When you see others getting waivers - I don't know what others' cases are about getting waivers, but I thought his case was pretty compelling," Haith said. "For him not to get it - I'm disappointed for the kid."

An incredible athlete, Embery-Simpson could have helped the Golden Hurricane in a number of ways. A 4-star prospect out of high school, the 6-foot-3 guard averaged 4.1 points, 1.2 rebounds and 14.6 minutes per game as a true freshman last season.

"He's a tough competitor. He can really score the ball," Haith said. "He's wired to score. And so you've got a guy who can put the ball in the hole, that definitely helps your team. And he can defend. So he's got that toughness. And he's an Oklahoma kid.

"He's a guy you know isn't afraid with the game on the line, he's got that moxie to him. He can put the ball in the hole, now. He knows how to get to the rack and score."

Even with the seeming injustice involved in the decision, Haith sees a silver lining.

"He'll still have three years here where he'll do a lot of damage," Haith said.