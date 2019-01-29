6-foot-3 and 220 pound Ethan Hall from Bixby (Okla.) earned first-team All-State this season as a linebacker, but he also showed off his skills on offense as a tight end, which caught the eye of Tulsa assistant coach Jordan Najvar.

As a senior, Hall caught 17 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns, and he was a powerful blocker in the Spartans run game.

"My strengths are being able to get in the trenches and get good blocks," he told Inside Tulsa Sports on Sunday. "Then also being able to split out or go out on a pass route and make a big play in the passing game."

Hall made an official visit to Tulsa last weekend and picked up a scholarship offer from the Golden Hurricane. It didn't take long for him to make a verbal commitment.

"The official visit was awesome," he explained. "They treated me well. What made me commit to TU is it’s close to home, and it just felt like home on campus as well."

Hall helped Bixby to a 12-1 record and a state title this season, as his physical play was felt on both sides of the ball. As a linebacker, he amassed 82 tackles, 20 quarterback hurries and 12 sacks.