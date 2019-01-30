After an official visit to the University of Tulsa last weekend, Fairfield (TX) safety Jaise Oliver gave a verbal commitment to the Golden Hurricane. He announced his decision on Tuesday evening.

“(The visit) was great, I committed,” he told Inside Tulsa Sports. “The other recruits, which some of whom had already signed, had a great bond and were great to be around. I just knew I would be comfortable with the class.

“Also, the education and degree you can leave with from Tulsa is top notch. And I feel like I could join the system and make some plays under Coach Buckels.”

Oliver was also impressed with the Tulsa campus and football facilities.

"They were great. That was a big reason for my commitment," he explained. "I liked the design of campus with everything being so close. The football facilities were amazing as well. My mom and I really enjoyed them."

Oliver chose Tulsa over offers from Louisiana-Monroe, Northwestern State, Stephen F. Austin, Central Arkansas and Incarnate Word. He also had interest from SMU and Texas State.

The 6-foot-2 and 193 pound defensive back was a big-time playmaker as a senior for the 9-3 Eagles, amassing 50 tackles, 12 pass breakups, four interceptions and three forced fumbles. Oliver also averaged 20.3 yards on eight kickoff returns.