InsideTulsaSports - Fall practice begins for Tulsa Football

The University of Tulsa football program returned a total of 43 lettermen, including 19 on offense, 22 on defense and two specialists, as they opened fall practice on Friday, August 7, 2020.

"I'm excited to get started. With the 20-hour rule, we've been able to get on the field a little bit the last couple weeks and experience some of that, but it's never like the first day of camp,” said Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery. “I'm thrilled just to be back on the field to start real football and, honestly, just excited to watch our kids work."

Tulsa returns nine starters on offense, including all of its rushing, passing and total yardage contributors. On defense, TU returns just four starters, but an additional seven players have started at least one game on defense in their careers.

After Friday’s practice, Coach Montgomery discussed the workout: