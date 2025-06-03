Farley discusses his commitment to Tulsa

After an official visit to Tulsa, Booker T. Washington cornerback Keynan Farley committed to the Golden Hurricane. He’s been highly impressed with the new TU coaching staff, which led to his decision to play college football close to home.

Originally, the 6-foot-1 and 190-pound defensive back planned to go out of state for college.

“Honestly, I wanted to get out of Oklahoma to play ball,” he told Inside Tulsa Sports on Sunday.

However, Tulsa’s new coaching staff, led by head coach Tre Lamb, made a very strong impression on Farley, who has also built a solid connection with TU cornerbacks coach Dominique Franks.

“I would say the (coaching) staff made it feel like I was family as soon as I got around, and the guys they brought up on my official visit only made it better,” Farley explained. “I feel they’re really changing the program around.

“I honestly feel like they couldn’t have found a better head guy than Coach Lamb. And Coach Dom, he gave me my first opportunity and was very consistent through my recruiting process. He’s played in the league, so when you’re able to pick a guy’s brain who’s been where you are trying to get, it only makes it better. And the rest of the (coaching) staff is just filled with guys who are committed to making you a better player and a better man.”

Farley’s recruiting process was just picking up steam, with recent offers from Tulane, North Texas and Arkansas State. He also had an offer from Towson and strong interest from programs such as Missouri and Texas Tech.