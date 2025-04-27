Former Nebraska and Miami running back signs with Tulsa

Tulsa football coaches have offered a number of talented players in the 2028 class.
Tulsa senior guard Dwon Odom and freshman forward Ian Smikle were named to All-AAC teams.
As the No. 10 seed, Tulsa faces No. 7 seed Temple in the second round of the AAC Tournament on March 13.
Dwon Odom had 20 points in Tulsa's 73-63 win at Wichita State on Sunday. TU will now face Temple in the AAC tournament.
The new Tulsa coaching staff has a big recruiting weekend ahead, as they host a talented group of 2026 prospects.
Tulsa football coaches have offered a number of talented players in the 2028 class.
Tulsa senior guard Dwon Odom and freshman forward Ian Smikle were named to All-AAC teams.
As the No. 10 seed, Tulsa faces No. 7 seed Temple in the second round of the AAC Tournament on March 13.