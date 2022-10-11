Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, proud member of the IFL, announced on Monday the addition of offensive lineman Christopher Ivy to the Oilers roster.

Ivy (25) was a starter during his junior and senior seasons at Wichita Heights High School. Ivy started two years at left tackle, helping his team advance to the state quarterfinals twice, all while earning a spot on the Kansas Football Coaches Association (KFCA) All-State team. The Kansas native earned an honorable mention for All-City merits during his junior season and was First-Team All-Conference and Second-Team All-City as a senior.

"Chris is a versatile player who can play center and guard," said head coach Marvin Jones. "He has played all over the field, and we are happy to have a local Tulsa talent join our team."

The award-winning left tackle took his talents to the University of Tulsa upon graduating, where he would have red-shirt status his first year.

The following season, Ivy played in all 12 games for the Golden Hurricane, mostly on special teams. The red-shirt freshman saw playing time on the offensive front against Central Michigan in the Miami Beach Bowl that same year.

The former D1 lineman played in all 12 games in his sophomore and junior seasons, getting his first start at left tackle his junior year against UCA in the season opener.

The 6-foot-3 and 300-pound versatile offensive lineman started in 11 of 12 games his senior season, including out-of-conference games against Michigan State and Oklahoma State.

With this announcement, the Oilers roster now includes James Summers (QB), Deonte Cruse (OL/DL), Maliek Stephens (RB), Dominic Logan (OL/DL) and Christopher Ivy (OL).

The Oilers will begin their inaugural season in 2023.